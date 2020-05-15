Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 290.24% from the stock’s current price.

ONCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.05. 1,494,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

