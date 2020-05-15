Canaccord Genuity Trims Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Target Price to $22.00

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSON. ValuEngine cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Misonix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of MSON traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.28. Misonix has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

In related news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,649,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,927.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Misonix in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 1,487.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

