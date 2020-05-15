Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,694. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,651,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 164,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

