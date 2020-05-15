Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $23,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,118,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after buying an additional 209,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.52. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

