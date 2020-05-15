Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 257,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 181.9% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $8,555,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

