Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.80). Capital One Financial posted earnings of $3.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $9.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Shares of COF traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 1,575,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $346,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $342,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.