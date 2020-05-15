Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 378.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

