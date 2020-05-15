Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 761.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,449. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 7.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.