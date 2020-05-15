Cardano Price Down 1.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Cryptohub, Exmo and Cryptomate. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $134.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016139 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.01705181 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016306 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, ZB.COM, Upbit, Indodax, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Exmo, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Coinnest, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Binance, Bitbns, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.