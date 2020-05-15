Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE CAH traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 2,538,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

