Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $44.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.75 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $48.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $221.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.03 million to $265.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $321.89 million, with estimates ranging from $302.46 million to $350.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,403 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,937,609.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 188,427 shares valued at $8,681,061. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Cardlytics stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $107.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

