Cars.com (CARS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) recently:

5/8/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

5/7/2020 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

5/6/2020 – Cars.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Cars.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

5/4/2020 – Cars.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

4/2/2020 – Cars.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Cars.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cars.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $4.93 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $403.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 365,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

