Cashaa Price Tops $0.0112 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. Cashaa has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $42,097.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02005440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00169741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

