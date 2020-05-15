Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Casper Sleep in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

CSPR has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CSPR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 2,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,626. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $26,710,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

