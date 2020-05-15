Caspian Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $116,076.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.82 or 0.03437711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

