Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) is Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 12,006.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868,910 shares during the quarter. Cass Information Systems comprises about 3.0% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned 6.04% of Cass Information Systems worth $30,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of CASS stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 120,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,579. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $550.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

CASS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.