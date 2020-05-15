Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.11 million and a PE ratio of -44.67. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $800,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $9,516,500.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 406,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 254,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 79.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

