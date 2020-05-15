Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 139.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 425.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2,667.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,725. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

