Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $156,390.97 and approximately $78,969.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.03489710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.