CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Purchases $53,400.00 in Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director John J. Lacarte bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John J. Lacarte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, John J. Lacarte acquired 150 shares of CB Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77. CB Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBFV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CB Financial Services by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

