CBRE Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 591% compared to the average daily volume of 418 call options.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,321. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

