CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.07.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CCL Industries stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

