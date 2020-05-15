CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCDBF. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

