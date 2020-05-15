CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of CDW worth $81,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. AXA grew its stake in CDW by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,207,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CDW by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,420,592. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

