Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €3.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.89 ($4.52).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €2.66 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of €5.45 ($6.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

