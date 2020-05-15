Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

IXN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. 54,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average of $203.76. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

