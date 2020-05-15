Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,520 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 47,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $88.15.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

