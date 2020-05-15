Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 30,649 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

SCHK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 93,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.