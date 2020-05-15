Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 743 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 3,845,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,256. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

