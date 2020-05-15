Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 444.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned about 0.85% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,114,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.41. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

