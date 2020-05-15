CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

CENTRICA PLC/S stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

