Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,989 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Centurylink worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of CTL opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

