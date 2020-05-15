CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.94.

A number of analysts have commented on CESDF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

