Chainlink Price Reaches $3.69 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $332.07 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00039093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02001096 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00084848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00168009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00106355 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinbase, OKEx, Mercatox, COSS, Binance, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.