Charles Kostalnick II Purchases 412 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II bought 412 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $24,975.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. 289,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

