Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Decreased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,612 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 6,780,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,858,667. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

