Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,303. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.47. The company had a trading volume of 222,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.42 and its 200-day moving average is $483.65. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

