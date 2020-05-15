Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

