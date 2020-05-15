Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 11,675 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after buying an additional 3,269,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,394,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after buying an additional 215,937 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. 342,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

