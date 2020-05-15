Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.