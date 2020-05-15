Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 3,949 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,152,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.