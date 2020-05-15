Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 45,480 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 526,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 163,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 325,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 90,133 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.85. 2,105,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.