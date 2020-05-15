Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 8,270 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

