Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.4% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,915,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,270. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

