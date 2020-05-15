Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,070,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,148,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,911,000 after acquiring an additional 181,419 shares during the period. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 494,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCLT stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.