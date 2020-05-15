Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. 10,572,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

