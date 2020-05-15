Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.07. 3,219,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

