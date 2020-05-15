Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $240.20. 3,111,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.22. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

