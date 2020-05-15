Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,274 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,998,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 4,663,903 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

