Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 491,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,531 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 175.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

